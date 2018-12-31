Spring Valley woman facing meth, theft charges

Spring Valley resident Elizabeth Wallin is accused of stealing several collector coins and selling them through Craigslist listings to a Maple Grove, Minn., man. The 28-year-old woman turned herself in to Spring Valley police in April and gave them two glass pipes for meth use and admitted to using the drug daily, according to a complaint.

Wallin faces felony burglary charges, felony theft charges, felony meth possession charges and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. Wallin posted a $25,000 signature bond on Dec. 10 and has a preliminary hearing Jan. 29 at the Pierce County Courthouse.

According to the complaint:

Wallin admitted to stealing her father's coins since October 2017 and estimated she sold about 50. She told police that they were used primarily for buying meth and that she determined value through Ebay listings.

Wallin also said she stole three rings from her boyfriend, which she planned to sell at a pawn shop, and three of her 16-year-old niece's gift cards which she planned to sell. Her boyfriend later declined to consider them "stolen."

Police later interviewed the Maple Grove man, who turned over the coins he had bought from Wallin. The man said he had purchased coins from her four to five times.

Wallin was formally charged on Oct. 30 and had her initial court appearance on Dec. 10.