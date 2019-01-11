Sheriff: Closs ‘targeted’ by 21-year-old Gordon suspect

Officials announced that Jake Thomas Patterson was being held as a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting deaths of Denise and James Closs and the kidnapping of Jayme. She was located safely Thursday after fleeing from the remote Gordon home where she was being held.

“In cases like this we often need a big break,” said Justin Tolomeo, special agent in charge of the Milwaukee FBI. “It was Jayme herself who gave us that break.”

Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec confirmed that a woman walking her dog first encountered Jayme, who had managed to escape around 4:30 p.m.. He said the woman brought her to a neighboring residence and they called 911.

Within minutes, deputies located a vehicle matching a description given by Jayme, Dalbec said. They made a traffic stop, arresting Patterson without incident.

Closs was taken to a Duluth hospital and held overnight for observation. Authorities did not have details on her condition but said she had been cleared for release.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said a reunification plan was in place, and that Jayme would be interviewed by investigators Friday. Authorities also were questioning Patterson and executing search warrants, he said.

Fitzgerald said investigators have not been able to establish any relationship between the Closs family and Patterson, but they believe Jayme’s abduction was the goal of the crimes.

“The subject planned his actions and took many proactive steps to hide his identity from law enforcement and the general public,” he said.

Officials said Patterson is a Gordon resident. He was not employed and has no criminal record. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on three preliminary charges: two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said he expects to file a formal criminal complaint some time next week.

“It was only a few months ago that we as a community gathered to pray for Jayme’s safe return at Barron High School,” he said. “God has answered those prayers.”

Barron Area School District Superintendent Diane Tremblay said the school had on-site psychologists and therapy dogs available to fellow students, as well as additional officers staffing the school.

She called Jayme “an extraordinary young lady” for having the courage to find her way home.

“It has been 88 days of hope for her safe return,” Tremblay said. “Eighty-eight days of prayers for Jayme, her family, friends, our students, staff and community. Eight-eight days of holding on to the faith that our authorities would never give up, and they certain did not. Finally, 88 days of our close-knit community with the same goal in mind: to bring Jayme home and back into our arms.”

Officials are expected to hold another news briefing at 4 p.m. Check back for updates to this story.