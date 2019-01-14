Allen J. Wojcik, 31, is facing four felony charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a child, but the charges were dismissed without prejudice on Jan. 7, after no prosecuting attorney was available from St. Croix County for a late January trial, said Michael Nieskes, St. Croix County's district attorney.

Charges dropped without prejudice can be filed again at a later date.

A three-day jury trial had been originally set for May 15, but Wojcik's defense team asked for a speedy trial, creating scheduling complications for Nieskes' office, he said.

Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich is not overseeing the case due to a conflict of interest, but said the charges would be filed again. Nieskes' office will likely make a determination on its availability for the case within a week to 10 days, Nieskes said.

In Nieskes' office is unable to, Froelich could ask the state attorney general's office to take the case or another county attorney.

Wojcik is on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office. He had "adamantly" denied the allegations against him, according to a criminal complaint and had pleaded not guilty on Oct. 29 in the original case.