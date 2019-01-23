New Richmond Police blotter

• An officer received a truancy complaint from New Richmond High School at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 9.

Cited

Sharon Askew, 39, 505 W. Eighth St., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 12.

Arrested

Kara Breci-Holter, 42, 1976 County Road CC, was arrested and charged with OWI - first offense and operator violate red traffic light at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 9.