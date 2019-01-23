Search
    New Richmond Police blotter

    By New Richmond Newsroom Today at 10:24 a.m.

    Dispatched

    • An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Pheasant Run for a harassment complaint at 4:04 p.m. Jan. 9.

    • An officer received a truancy complaint from New Richmond High School at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 9.

    Cited

    Sharon Askew, 39, 505 W. Eighth St., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 12.

    Arrested

    Kara Breci-Holter, 42, 1976 County Road CC, was arrested and charged with OWI - first offense and operator violate red traffic light at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 9.

