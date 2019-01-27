Timothy Ryan Skrypek, 30, was charged with three counts of felony theft following allegations that he made 45 fraudulent phone activations totaling $63,899.39 in lost income, stole $42,773 worth of devices and store deposits that total $12,588.20 while employed by the AT&T Store at 2300 Badger Road in Hudson, the complaint states.

Authorities allege the thefts took place from Feb. 1, 2018, through March 1, 2018.

According to the complaint:

Store video surveillance footage from Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, 2018, showed Skrypek removed iPhones from the store — typically five or six at a time for a total of 89 — on 17 of those days.

On Feb. 26, 2018, the store manager noticed three empty bank deposit bags that were ripped open stashed underneath a container inside the inventory safe.

The next day, 56 phones were noticed as missing during an inventory check and loss prevention was alerted to the issue.

Police were called to the 2300 Badger Drive store March 1, the same day AT&T loss prevention arrived.

Upon arrival, the manager informed police Skrypek — who they suspected of the theft — was being interviewed by loss prevention, but didn't immediately offer much more information on the situation.

The manager later told police in a statement that when he discovered the deposit bags, he confronted employees and Skrypek eventually confessed to taking the money and said he would return it the next day. The money was never returned.

When questioned March 1 by police, Skrypek said he had purchased five iPhones for his family and provided a sale invoice for the phones. He also produced a deposit bag from his car, which was marked as containing $1,072.09 in cash, but contained cash in the amount of $1,564.

Another employee who worked with Skrypek during his time at the store told police months later that Skrypek put a total of five phones on her account, which totaled $2,050. She noticed the extra charges in April 2018 and notified AT&T.

Each felony theft count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. A warrant was issued for Skrypek's arrest Jan. 22.