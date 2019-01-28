Christina Marie Wiederin, 31, Somerset, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Wiederin faces up to 60 years in prison for the crash that killed 21-year-old Somerset resident Stefanie S. Beidler if convicted on the first-degree reckless homicide count.

Wiederin also was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls in response to a wrong-way driver shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 21, 2018, and while en route learned of a two-vehicle, head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of Highways 35/64 in Somerset.

Authorities arrived to find Wiederin trapped in her Ford Fusion, which came to rest on the median.

She told deputies that she was on the way home from her friend's house, which was in Somerset and that she had a couple drinks earlier in the evening, but couldn't remember how many drinks she had or how long she had been drinking.

One deputy noted her speech as "slow and wavered at times."

Inside Wiederin's vehicle, authorities located a bottle of Diet Coke and a half-full bottle of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, an empty can of Redd's Apple Ale, an empty bag with trace amounts of marijuana and a metal pipe that tested positive for THC.

An analysis of the crash determined Wiederin's vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck Biedler's Chevy Malibu head-on.

Multiple witnesses told authorities they saw Wiederin's vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

A group of four Somerset High School students on their way home from Stillwater, Minn., that night had to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit head-on by Wiederin's vehicle.

Authorities estimated Wiederin drove more than four miles in the wrong lane of traffic.

Wiederin was transported to Regions Hospital for her injuries. A blood test taken nearly three hours after the crash showed Wiederin's blood alcohol concentration was 0.28. A search of her driving record showed an operating while intoxicated conviction out of Michigan in 2010.

A warrant for Wierderin's arrest was filed with the complaint.