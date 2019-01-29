Man accused in Somerset road rage incident pleads insanity

Marshall Eugene Bullis, 33, charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, resist officer — substantial bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, was allegedly on his way to kill his parents when he chased a stranger into Somerset on Highway 64, crashed into her multiple times and fought with three deputies and a Somerset Police officer, according to a criminal complaint.

Court records show Bullis' attorney requested the court appoint two doctors for a mental evaluation to be completed within 60 days as well as a new judge assignment, which was approved by Judge Scott Nordstrand.

Deputies spoke with Bullis' parents, who told authorities their son called them the evening of the incident and said he needed to kill them, according to the complaint, and Bullis made comments to Somerset police after his arrest about killing his parents as well.

Bullis' father said his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but had not taken medication in two months which resulted in "a change in his behavior," the complaint states, and the parents "felt the threat was real" that night.

Bullis also was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property. His address has been changed from Minneapolis to Stone Lake, Wis., according to court documents.