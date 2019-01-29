Dean Alan Curley, 54, entered the plea Jan. 28, nearly two weeks after allegedly taking law enforcement on a pursuit that began in Anoka County, Minn., through Washington County and over into St. Croix County, where Wisconsin law enforcement picked up the chase.

According to a criminal complaint, St. Croix County deputies and Hudson police began to follow Curley as he crossed from Minnesota to Wisconsin around 1 a.m. Jan. 16.

During the pursuit, Curley allegedly threw multiple unidentified items from his vehicle that authorities did not recover.

He later told police he was throwing empty bags out of the window because he knew how "Wisconsin cops were," but denied having anything illegal on him or in his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint, and officers did not find anything illegal during a search of Curley's vehicle.

Curley was on probation in Wisconsin at the time of his arrest and Minnesota court records show Curley had two Minnesota warrants for failure to appear in court as well.

Curley previously was charged in St. Croix County for a nearly identical February 2017 two-state chase along Interstate 94 during which law enforcement observed Curley throw plastic bags out of his vehicle. The chase resulted in a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Charging documents state Curley told police the baggies he threw from his vehicle during that pursuit contained meth.

The fleeing a peace officer charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to possession of meth, according to court records, and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge also was dismissed.

Curley's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.