Hudson's Green Mill Restaurant robbed

Police were called to the 2410 Gateway Court address around 11:20 p.m. Monday night, where they were told a male entered the restaurant, brought an employee back to the office to open the safe and left out the back with the money, according to a Hudson Police Department news release.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with medium build and was wearing dark pants and top at the time, the release states, along with a hood, stocking cap and clothing covering his face.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Pete Schultz at 715-386-4771.