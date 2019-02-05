Search
    Hudson's Green Mill Restaurant robbed

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 12:03 p.m.

    The Hudson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from Green Mill Restaurant & Bar Feb. 4.

    Police were called to the 2410 Gateway Court address around 11:20 p.m. Monday night, where they were told a male entered the restaurant, brought an employee back to the office to open the safe and left out the back with the money, according to a Hudson Police Department news release.

    The suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with medium build and was wearing dark pants and top at the time, the release states, along with a hood, stocking cap and clothing covering his face.

    Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Pete Schultz at 715-386-4771.

