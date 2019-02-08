Maiden Rock man charged with molestation faces 38 new felonies

Eric L. Kurrelmeyer, 31, initially was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of child pornography possession and two counts of sexploitation of a child, among others, which stemmed from the FBI contacting a Pierce County sheriff's investigator Dec. 28 about an active child porn situation at a town of El Paso home, according to a criminal complaint.

A woman came forward to authorities after news of Kurrelmeyer's alleged child-porn and child sexual assault activity to report he sexually assaulted her when she was 3. That revelation led to one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

An amended criminal complaint reveals the latest development of 38 counts of possession of child pornography came after investigators received images Jan. 21 from a Dropbox account linked to Kurrelmeyer's email address.

Some of the corresponding images identified as child ponography were images Kurrelmeyer allegedly sent to an undercover FBI agent, some of which included specific depictions of a child's clothing, her bed linens, the suspect's genitalia and his clothing.

Initial charging documents state an undercover FBI agent learned Dec. 28, 2018, that Kurrelmeyer was molesting a child through images sent from Kurrelmeyer to the agent, which led to his arrest.

Kurrelmeyer denied the allegations, according to the complaint, and told authorities his phone had been hacked.

During a search of the home officers found clothing and linens matching those depicted in some of the images, the complaint states, and a family member confirmed Kurrelmeyer's clothing and other features in images to police.

Court records show Kurrelmeyer made his first court appearance Thursday, Jan. 3, in Pierce County Circuit Court, where he was ordered to post $50,000 cash bond. He posted bond Friday, Jan. 4.

The second report came in Jan. 7 and the DA's office filed the new charge Jan. 11; an arrest warrant was issued the same day.

Kurrelmeyer was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at his 410th Avenue home in Maiden Rock on two warrants for failure to appear.

At the Feb. 7 hearing, his cash bond was amended to $100,000, according to court record. He remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 10.