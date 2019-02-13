St. Croix County Circuit Court briefs

Dean A. Curley, 54, White Bear Lake, Minn., was ordered to pay $10,000 cash bail on felony possess with intent-cocaine, felony possess with intent-amphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia, all with the repeater modifier, charges Feb. 6. The charges resulted from a Jan. 16 incident in the town of Kinnickinnic.

Courtney E. Fett, 39, West Lakeland, Minn., was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on a felony OWI-fourth charge Feb. 8. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 8 incident in Hudson.

Gary L. Gibson, 65, Wilson, was ordered to pay $1,500 cash bail on a felony bail jumping charge Feb. 5. The charge resulted from a Feb. 4 incident in the town of Cady.

John M. Haag, 55, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on a felony arson of building without owner's consent charge Feb. 4. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident in the town of St. Joseph.

Donald M. Hansen, 64, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $2,000 cash bail on felony possess firearm-convicted of out-of-state felony, battery and disorderly conduct charges Feb. 4. The charges resulted from a Feb. 1 incident in New Richmond.

Benjamin H. Hoffman, 38, Somerset, was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on a felony OWI-fourth charge Feb.5. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 4 incident in the town of Somerset.

Tony A. Karan Jr., 26, Roberts, was ordered to pay $250 cash bail on two felony bail jumping charges and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping Feb. 7. The charges resulted from a Jan. 29 incident in Hudson.

Christopher J. Lawson, 40, Baldwin, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on one count each of domestic disorderly conduct (repeater) and criminal damage to property (repeater), and two disorderly conduct, 11 felony bail jumping (repeater) and 27 felony bail jumping charges Feb. 7. The charges stemmed from incidents March 8, 2016 in Baldwin; May 13, May 20, June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8 July 15, July 29, Aug. 5 and Nov. 20, 2017 in St. Croix County/Hudson and March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21, May 19, 2018 in Hudson.

Michael M. Madsen, 38, Baldwin, was ordered to pay $2,500 cash bail on a felony battery by prisoners charge Feb. 6. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident in the St. Croix County Jail in Hudson.

Joseph T. Nielsen, 28, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on felony possession of narcotic drugs and possess drug paraphernalia charges Jan. 29. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 28 incident in Hudson.

Aaron E. Reynolds, 36, River Falls, waived extradition Feb. 5 to Anoka County, Minn., where he had a warrant for failure to report to jail.

Andrew J. Underdahl, 27, Mankato, Minn., waived extradition Feb. 7 to Blue Earth County, Minn., where he had felony warrants for stalking - patter of stalking conduct and threats of violence-reckless disregard risk. He was also ordered to pay $1,500 cash bail on felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of THC (second+ offense), resisting or obstructing an officer and possess drug paraphernalia (all repeater offenses) Feb. 5. The charges resulted from incidents Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 in Hudson.

Deandre L. Ward, 34, River Falls, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on a felony bail jumping charge Feb. 4. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident in Hudson.'

Jason M. Williams, 36, River Falls, was ordered to pay $10,000 cash bail on felony attempted burglary building/dwelling, criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property charges Feb. 7. The charges resulted from a Feb. 6 incident in the town of Warren.