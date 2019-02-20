Hudson man faces ninth OWI charge

Daniel Paul Hammer, 48, was charged with felony operating while intoxicated as well as bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while revoked — all misdemeanors — after police noticed his vehicle parked in multiple parking spots at the Flying J Travel Center just off Interstate 94 in Roberts, the complaint states.

The complaint lists Hammer's most recent OWI conviction in October 2016, to which he pleaded no contest, as well as prior DUI convictions in Minnesota dating back to 1990.

According to the complaint:

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Feb. 14, a Roberts police officer was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle in the parking lot at the Flying J Travel Center, 1191 70th Ave, and ran the plates, which returned a registration to Hammer, who had a revoked Wisconsin driver's license due to previous OWI convictions.

The officer left the parking lot and waited on 70th Avenue until Hammer left the parking lot, followed him to the onramp of Interstate 94 westbound and pulled him over.

Hammer had an unopened can of Busch Light in his hand when the officer approached his vehicle and Hammer told the officer he had roughly seven beers, there was beer in the vehicle and he had a revoked license. A smoking device containing a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC also was located inside the vehicle.

Hammer was on probation and parole for his prior OWI convictions at the time.

After failing a field sobriety test, Hammer registered a .078 on the preliminary breath test. He had a restriction of .02 blood alcohol concentration as a condition of his probation and parole.

Hammer was taken to the hospital for a blood-draw where he told police he had called a rehab facility in Chippewa Valley but was denied a bed before he was escorted to the St. Croix County Jail.

Hammer faces a maximum sentence of 12 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance March 25.