Four felonies filed against New Richmond teen

Nathan M. Turgeson was charged Feb. 20 with possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, possession with intent to deliver LSD, deliver THC, and possession with intent to deliver THC — all felonies — as well as possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Authorities received information that two residents of a New Richmond property were using and distributing drugs, the complaint states, and they inspected trash collected from that residence Feb. 18, which turned up enough evidence for a search warrant.

Authorities said they found vacuum seal packaging, envelopes with the names of marijuana strains on them, and bags containing a substance that tested positive for THC.

According to the complaint:

Authorities executed a search warrant Feb. 19 at 1341 214th Ave., during which Turgeson's bedroom and vehicle were searched.

Nearly 5 grams of MDMA — commonly referred to as ecstasy — 28 grams of marijuana and a smoking device were found in his bedroom, while $4,060 in cash, LSD blotter paper, unused bags and roughly 40 grams of marijuana were located in his vehicle.

A female resident who was home when law enforcement searched the house said she knew Turgeson was selling drugs. She also said Turgeson told her about a week earlier that he thought law enforcement was watching him, so he got rid of his marijuana.

When authorities searched her phone, they found "many photos of marijuana," one of which contained a pound of pot that belonged to Turgeson, the female said. The photo was dated May 2018.

Turgeson did not speak to police or answer questions while they searched his home.

Turgeson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the deliver designer drugs charge, 10 years and $25,000 for intent to deliver LSD, and 40 months in jail and a $10,000 fine for both marijuana-related felonies.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance Feb. 27.