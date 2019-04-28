St. Croix County Circuit Court briefs

Joseph M. Christiansen, 29, Woodbury, Minn., was ordered to pay $1,500 cash bond on five felony retail theft - intentionally take (as party to a crime) charges and one count each of felony retail theft - intentionally take, misdemeanor retail theft - intentionally take (as party to a crime) and misdemeanor retail theft - intentionally take April 16. The charges resulted from incidents Dec. 3, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 11, Dec. 26 and Jan. 9 in Hudson.

Daniel M. Danielson, 27, River Falls, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bond on felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/law enforcement officer, OWI-second, resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping charges April 12. The charges stemmed from an April 12 incident in River Falls.

Erik M. Ellsworth, 20, Menomonie, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bond on a felony battery by prisoners charge April 10. The charge resulted from an April 5 incident in St. Croix County Jail.

Ronald A. Gast, 71, Emerald, was ordered to pay $5,000 cash bond on felony first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of dangerous weapon) and felony aggravated battery (use of dangerous weapon) charges April 15. The charges stemmed from an April 14 incident in the town of Forest.

Joseph W. Grimm, 32, Roberts, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bond on felony OWI-fourth and operating while revoked charges April 15. The charges resulted from an April 14 incident in Hudson.

Donald M. Hansen, 64, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $10,000 cash bond on three felony bail jumping charges April 9. The charges stemmed from an April 7 incident in New Richmond.

Gregory W. Hogan, 48, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $2,000 cash bond on felony possess with intent - amphetamine (repeater, second and subsequent offense) and felony repeater bail jumping charges April 12. The charges stemmed from an April 3 incident in New Richmond.

Joshua J. Jesmer, 31, Oakdale, Minn., was ordered to pay $500 cash bond on felony bail jumping, felony forgery - uttering and retail theft - intentionally take charges April 16 after return on warrant. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 3 in Hudson and March 1, 2018 in River Falls.

Tony A. Karan, 26, Amery, posted a $2,000 signature bond on four felony bail jumping charges April 16. The charges resulted from an April 13 incident in Hudson.

Charles K. McCallister, 35, South St. Paul, Minn., was ordered to pay $500 cash bond on felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia (all with the repeater modifier) charges April 12. The charges stemmed from an April 11 incident in St. Croix County.

Steven A. McCarthy, 34, St. Paul, was ordered to pay $750 cash bond on felony possess with intent - amphetamine, possession of THC and resisting or obstructing an officer charges April 8 after a return on warrant. The charges resulted from an Aug. 10, 2018 incident in New Richmond.

Jeffrey J. Mussetter, 35, North Branch, Minn., was ordered to pay $5,000 cash bond on two felony bail jumping charges April 10. The charges resulted from incidents April 2 and 9 in Hudson.

Samuel L. Pagels, 20, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $500 cash bond on felony strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and two battery - infliction of pain or injury (all with the domestic abuse modifier) charges April 12. The charges resulted from an April 11 incident in New Richmond.

Joseph Powers, 38, Baldwin, was ordered to pay $500 cash bond on felony bail jumping, battery (domestic abuse-infliction of physical pain or injury) and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) charges April 17. The charges stemmed from an April 16 incident in St. Croix County.

Donzell J. Reynolds, 32, St. Paul, waived extradition April 15 to Stearns County, Minn., where he is charged with felony first degree damage to property.

Eugene L. Thomas, 27, Minneapolis, was ordered to pay $7,500 cash bond on felony false imprisonment (domestic abuse), felony intimidate victim/threaten force, battery (domestic abuse - infliction of physical pain or injury), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) and two knowingly violate a domestic abuse order charges April 16. The charges resulted from incidents May 18 and May 25, 2018 in New Richmond.

David E. Toenjes, 31, Hudson, was ordered to pay $50,000 cash bond on felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, false imprisonment, first degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse), threats to injure/accuse of crime (domestic abuse) and false imprisonment (domestic abuse) and misdemeanor battery to unborn child and battery (domestic abuse - infliction of physical pain or injury) charges April 15. The charges stemmed from an April 12 incident in Hammond.

Brian A. Williams, 29, Forest Lake, Minn., was ordered to pay $2,000 cash bond on felony strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and three battery - infliction of physical pain or injury (all with the domestic abuse modifier) charges April 8. The charges resulted from an April 1 incident in Hudson.

Jason M. Williams, 37, River Falls, was ordered to pay $5,000 cash bond on felony burglary - building or dwelling and theft - movable property charges April 11. The charges resulted from a Feb. 3 incident in Hudson.