MN man charged after chase in stolen vehicle in River Falls

The charges listed in the St. Croix County Court criminal complaint include felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, take and drive vehicle without consent, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, retail theft, two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer. All charges are labeled with the repeater modifier.

According to a River Falls police report, at 5:34 p.m. May 21, Rease Joseph William Foye-Finch, 21, allegedly stole items from ShopKo, 1777 Paulson Road, then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Foye-Finch pulled into the Edward Jones Financial Building lot at 258 Riverside Drive at a high speed, damaged a mailbox on the property, drove through the grass, damaged the lawn, then drove straight at a police vehicle. The officer "performed a defensive maneuver" to avoid a head-on collision. The vehicle continued driving, pursued by police, and went into a ditch in the 400 block of Powell Avenue. Foye-Finch drove out of the ditch, tried to go around the officer's squad vehicle, struck and damaged a fence, the squad vehicle and the vehicle Foye-Finch himself was driving.

He continued back onto Powell Avenue toward Main Street. Foye-Finch stopped in the parking lot of 212 Powell Ave. and got out on foot, running toward Walgreens. Police caught up to him near the fence along the Walgreens and Camper storage property, and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Foye-Finch allegedly stole 11 prepaid cell phones from ShopKo. He has a revoked driver's license. He told police another person brought the stolen vehicle to the home of the friend Foye-Finch was staying with in River Falls.

Stillwater police reported that Foye-Finch was suspected of stealing a truck from construction workers at Target in Stillwater. The truck description matched the vehicle Foye-Finch was driving in the chase in River Falls.

Foye-Finch had allegedly shoplifted a cell phone from the Hudson Walmart earlier that day, according to Hudson police.

Police arrested him and took him to St. Croix County Jail.

On May 24, his bond was set at $2,500 cash, with conditions including no contact whatsoever with witnesses, as well as with Hudson Target, River Falls ShopKo, and Edward Jones Financial, and to maintain absolute sobriety. He is scheduled to appear at 9:15 a.m. June 18 in St. Croix County Circuit Court for an arraignment.