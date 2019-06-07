--

Evers, Democrats tout new report on benefits of Medicaid expansion

Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are touting a new report that highlights the benefits of expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin.

The research by Health Affairs suggests Medicaid expansion would reduce health insurance premiums for those with private plans purchased on the federal marketplace. The study compared marketplace premiums in Wisconsin to premiums in neighboring states that expanded Medicaid and found premiums were 19 percent lower among our neighbors from 2014-2018. Evers has been saying expanding Medicaid would cover 82,000 more residents and draw down $1.6 billion in federal funds. He's now urging Republicans to work with him to "get this done."

Appeals court sides with Freedom of Information Council

The Wisconsin Appeals Court has ruled in favor of the Freedom of Information Council.

The court sided with a lower court decision on a public records request. Council President Bill Lueders had asked for emails state Rep. Scott Krug received in response to proposed changes in the state's water laws. Krug turned over paper copies, but Lueders wanted the electronic records because they include more information. The appeals court agreed.

Property crime rate growing in La Crosse

The property crime rate in La Crosse is growing rapidly over the last 10 years.

One online report ranks the western Wisconsin city 24th in the nation for the rapid increase — up 14 percent between 2008 and 2017. La Crosse police say many times the offender is looking for quick money to pay for drugs. The La Crosse rate is going up at a time the nationwide rate dropped by 21 percent. Property crimes include burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, vandalism and similar offenses.

Grown man frightens teen girl with comments, follows her

Madison police have arrested a 41-year-old homeless man after he gave a teenage girl a scare this week.

The 13-year-old victim was at home alone when Johnnie D. Wafford Jr. began hanging out on her front porch. She became alarmed and decided to go to a nearby friend's apartment, but she says Wafford followed her, asking what her name was and commenting on the clothes she was wearing. Several other children told the responding officer he had scared them, too.

Dane County jury awards bicyclist’s family $15M for fatal accident

A Dane County jury has decided the driver of a car was 100 percent at fault when he hit and fatally injured a woman riding a bicycle four years ago.

Madison police didn't cite driver Brian Hodgson at the time, saying the victim didn't have the right-of-way. The jury disagreed Thursday, awarding the parents of Emilly Zhu $15 million. They had filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Bullying task force formed after Sun Prairie middle school fights

The Sun Prairie School District is forming a task force on bullying to look at current practices and make recommendations to the school board.

The idea came up after reports of several fights at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School this week. One of those fights was captured on a cell phone, with the video posted on Facebook. Task force members will include students, parents, teachers, administrators, city residents, clergy and police officers.