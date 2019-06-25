Charles J. Wallraff, 58, was taken into custody June 18 after he threw a bag containing electronics at the victim's vehicle after crossing the intersection and when the victim stopped his car and exited, Wallraff pulled the hatchet and walked toward him, the complaint states.

He was charged with felony bail jumping along with carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanors.

Earlier this month, according to charging documents, police were called to the 1200 block of Namekagon Loop for a dog theft report and later located a subject identified as Wallraff, who was living in a tent in a wooded area near St. Patrick's Cemetery, with the dog.

According to the latest complaint:

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. June 18 that there was a man with a hatchet near the intersection of 11th Street and Coulee Road. Police made contact with the victim in the parking lot of the Royal Inn.

He told authorities he was stopped at the red light at the intersection and he let a male subject — later identified as Wallraff — cross the street and as he began to drive through the intersection Wallraff turned around and threw a bag at his vehicle.

The bag struck the passenger door and the driver stopped the car and exited at which time Wallraff pulled out a hatchet and said something about how he was almost run over.

Officers located Wallraff near the Super 8 Motel at Crestview and Dominion drives and found a double-edged hatchet tucked into his belt underneath his shirt.

He told authorities he didn't threaten anyone and that he needed to leave town because there was "weird stuff going on."

Felony bail jumping is punishable by up to six years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. The heaviest misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and criminal damage to property both carry a maximum sentence of 9 month imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.