RF burglary suspect leaves blood traces at Oak Grove scene

The 26-year-old is also out on parole for a 2009 armed robbery case in Pierce County and a 2010 burglary in St. Croix County.

The property owner's son found the door of the Oak Grove house at W10713 Highway 10 ajar and the door's window broken after returning home from school April 5. He advised his mother who called law enforcement.

A total of $4,134 in valuables were stolen which included various electronic devices, silver and gold diamond rings and multiple vehicle keys.

The Pierce County Circuit Court found probable cause and bound the defendant over for trial at a June 24 preliminary hearing.

Halverson's attorney plead not guilty at a June 24 arraignment.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pierce County Courthouse.

According to a criminal complaint:

A Wisconsin State Trooper who was in the area at approximately 4 p.m. responded to the address and secured the boy, who initially noticed the signs of forced entry, in the trooper squad car.

His mother advised law enforcement she was on her way to the residence while the trooper noticed a vehicle in the driveway that had a television in the backseat.

A Pierce County deputy and investigator arrived on the scene with a warden to enter and clear the residence as requested by the mother over the phone. No one else was present in the house.

She also said the car in the driveway and the television were hers, but the vehicle had a dead battery and no one had consent to take the television.

The Pierce County investigator took blood sample swabs from the vehicle's hood, passenger door handle, grill and seat, the television inside the vehicle, the glass on the house door window, kitchen floor and carpet.

A list of the missing property from the home includes:

• Sony PS4 gaming console

• Evoo brand laptop with Windows program

• Beats earpieces by Dr. Dre

• Amazon brand Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

• JBL brand Flip4 Bluetooth wireless speaker

• Silver ring with several small diamonds, valued at $200

• Gold ring with a total of seven diamonds, valued at $2,000

• Various vehicle keys for a Dodge Caliber, Chevy Traverse, Honda ATV and keys to the residence

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab informed the Pierce County investigator of the DNA testing swabs identification match on June 4.

The victim said she did not personally know Halverson but recognized the last name.

A search warrant to collect a DNA buccal swab from Halverson was authorized June 5.

Paperwork outlining the interview with Halverson was not included in the complaint.

Halverson's maximum discharge date is 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.