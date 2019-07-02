City of NR closes dog park

In relation to the guilty plead by Lloyd Robl in federal court to wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act, the city is investigating information that Robl burned asbestos in New Richmond.

Robl, thus far, has been uncooperative in the specific locations in which he disposed of asbestos, therefore the city will be testing for asbestos at various locations throughout the community. Without any cooperation, the city will be conducting a comprehensive search into potential sites throughout the community.

If community members come across construction debris, they are being asked to inform law enforcement. Call New Richmond Police at 715-246-6667.

The city will be asking the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Natural Resources and consultants to assist in testing as well as informing the community throughout this process.

The dog park will remain closed until it can be certified as safe. The city is taking a methodical approach to potential sites and will keep the community informed.