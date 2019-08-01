New Richmond police investigate product tampering complaint

The subject reported that the conditioner had a different smell and color than the original product, the news release states. Product tampering can be a felony offense, Police Chief Craig Yehlik said.

“Due to the significance of this offense, New Richmond officers and detectives have been working with Wal-Mart staff to identify potential suspects and review video surveillance. The New Richmond Police Department will continue to follow the facts of this case,” Yehlik stated in the release. “While this appears to be an isolated case at this time, the New Richmond Police Department is asking anyone in this area that has been a recent victim of this type of activity to please report it immediately to your local police/sheriff’s department.”

The release also reminded citizens to be diligent in checking products for safety seals and to make sure that the product is consistent with what you are expecting.

The New Richmond Police Department can be contacted at 715-246-6667.