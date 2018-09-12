Forbes ranks WITC a top two-year college in the nation

"This ranking builds on our already established track record of high student satisfaction, outstanding graduate employment prospects and other well-established rankings, such as the Aspen Institute Top 150 ranking. We feel it's a reflection of putting our student learning first," WITC President Dr. John Will said.

Forbes started with over 700 currently-operating schools and narrowed them down based on qualifying criteria, eliminating for-profit schools and schools with under 300 students. Schools with three-year graduation rates below 25 percent, retention rates below 33 percent or insufficient default rate or salary data were also eliminated. Data was pulled from the federal government's IPEDS and College Scorecard databases, along with the well-known salary database Payscale, which placed WITC's mid-career median salary for alumni with more than 10 years of experience at $53,900.

WITC was among three other technical colleges from Wisconsin and one technical college from Minnesota that made the list, which includes Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Moraine Park Technical College, Lakeshore Technical College and Dakota County Technical College.