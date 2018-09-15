Phillippi thrilled to take on first principal role

"The appeal to me of Somerset was the small town feel, the strength of the community and the commitment of the community to the school," Phillippi said. "A lot of the things that I learn about the school align to my own personal beliefs, such as the commitment to the whole students, social-emotional learning and the value of academics coupled with social-emotional learning."

Although Phillippi comes from a much larger school district than Somerset, she said Somerset Elementary is comparable to the building she left. Phillippi applied for principal positions slowly because she felt like she wasn't ready to leave the classroom. When she got her administration degree and started coaching, she felt like it was the right time to make the move, and that Somerset was the right community.

"I want to know all the kids, all the parents and all the staff right away. To do that I'm going to every classroom and visiting with every student, as well as going to community events, in order to get out there and get to know people," Phillippi said. "I want people to know that they can come to me and talk to me and be there for students and their families."

Phillippi is originally from the Twin Cities. She earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in education from the University of Minnesota. She went on to get her masters and administration degrees from Hamline University. During her 25 years with ISD 622, Phillippi taught all grade levels and spent the last five years in an administration support role.

"I'd say one of my strengths is educational leadership since I've been an instructional coach, so that really gives me that lens of what the best practice is in an elementary classroom," Phillippi said. "The district's strategic plan is very much so in line with my own philosophies, so our best practices really align as well."

Over the summer months, Phillippi did her best to meet with all elementary staff and teachers, which wasn't hard to do since almost all of her new staff members were in the school at some point during the summer.

"We have incredibly creative teachers with an incredibly strong work ethic. I was absolutely amazed by the number of staff in here all summer," Phillippi said. "Their commitment to the kids and to the education here is amazing. I also love that spirit of community and that spirit that this is our school, our community school. That is unusual compared to other schools I've worked in over the years."

Phillippi is married with two grown daughters. Her oldest daughter lives in the Twin Cities and got married last spring, while her youngest daughter is the mother of her first grandchild.

"Family — and spending time with them — is very, very important to me. Family is who I am," Phillippi said. "I also love to read and I'm an avid reader. I love to travel as well, but mostly the United States since I haven't traveled out of the country yet."

After five years with Dr. Chris Kamrath at the helm of the elementary school, Phillippi wants to make the transition to her time with the district as smooth as possible.

"That is a big change for people. I want to make sure I'm hearing the voice of the people and what people want to see," Phillippi said. "I'm all about collaboration and community, that is just really who I am. I want to make sure that the teachers have what they need to be successful in the classroom every day. We will be looking more into that and how I can support teachers and staff in getting there."