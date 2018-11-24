Sing, sing, sing

"I just kept feeling that the students wanted to do more and be part of different types of choirs, but I couldn't offer all those types of fun opportunities during the school day since I have lessons when I'm not teaching the in-school choir classes," said NRMS choral director Stephen Dahle. "So, I worked with the kids to cram in more choirs before and after school, as well as during lunch hours. Even though it is a lot of work and means I have less time to do other things, it is still really, really fun."

Currently, Dahle has 307 students in his six in-school choir classes from sixth to eighth grade. This year, the eighth grade choir has 82 students, whereas last year, it had just 56. The sixth grade choir is approaching 135 students this year.

"There was one day I had Singing in Wisconsin Youth Choir in the choir room and then I had the Ovation group in the back room, which meant we had over 100 kids in the choir room at one time," Dahle said. "Even though there were a ton of kids in the two rooms, you wouldn't have known because they were so respectful and on task."

Due to the increased numbers in his in-school classes, Dahle started to work with students to see what he could add to give everyone a chance to sing as much as they wanted to. In total, Dahle has 10 extracurricular choirs with 150 students who meet before, during and after school.

"I had a lot of opportunities when I was going through middle school and high school. We already had Ovation and Singing in Wisconsin, along with the other state-run ones, but after those were done there were a lot of students asking what they could still do to keep singing," Dahle said. "Then an acapella group from UW-Eau Claire visited and sparked the kids interest in that, so they wanted to start an acapella choir."

The seven extracurricular choirs include:

• The Ensemble Singers — an auditioned, before-school seventh and eighth grade students-only choir.

• Singing in Wisconsin — A Nov. 11 festival where 70 NRMS students sang.

• Do Re Migos — the eighth-grade boys choir.

• NRMSACC — the New Richmond Middle School Acapella Choir is an afterschool, non-audition group.

• Ovation — a non-auditioned, after-school seventh and eighth grade choir. This group sings during the national anthem at sporting events and caroling. The group was at 17 members when Dahle started, but has jumped to 70 members this year.

• SCVMEA — eighth-grade only, honors festival group.

• Armonia Voci — the eighth-grade girls choir that meets during lunch every other day to work on "girl-power" songs.

• Choir Club — a sixth-grade choir that allows students to have more opportunities to sing.

"Then Ovations started getting too big, with 70 kids in one choir, so I decided to create ensemble singers for kids who wanted a challenge and don't mind waking up super early to rehearse at 7 a.m. Then I had a men's and women's choir when I was in middle school, so I thought I'd bring that here. I think the girls enjoy getting a break from not having the boys in choir. And I think the boys enjoy having bro-time as well. Those are both a lot of fun."

After Singing in Wisconsin is over, sixth grade students started asking if there were any opportunities for them to sing more.

"They've never had anything to do after that. So at conferences, kids asked why they didn't have anything else to do so we started up the choir club. The kids just want to sing," Dahle said.

Although adding more choirs eats into his school and personal time, Dahle is happy to do it if the kids are willing to work hard while having fun.

"It's just a combination of me wanting to create a few more opportunities, but a lot of it has been students asking for more opportunities. And I feel really bad saying no," Dahle said. "If a student wants to do better at something, I can't say no. I'll make the time until I physically can't and keep squeezing in more choirs where I can."

Electronic Music Club

Dahle also runs an Electronic Music Club in the late fall and early winter for students who want to try their hands at running a mini-board — which is a keyboard that allows people to save sounds and beats to play over top of each other and create songs.

Dahle said the club, which started last year, had about 20 students, who are able to use a program on the school iPads to simulate playing with a mini-board.

"You don't have to be a music genius to use it. You don't even have to push the button in time, the board will do it for you," Dahle said. "Anyone who wants to mess around with an iPad and create some tracks or beats is welcome to join. You just try it out and see what you come up with."