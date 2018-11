1 / 8

Algernon, played by Caleb Kaczmarek (center) attempts to get rid of Merriman, played by Moriah Everson (right), who is attempting to get Algernon to leave the company of Cecily, played by Autumn Wood. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 8

Somerset High School put on a series of performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest” for friends, family and community members over the Nov. 9-11 weekend. Pictured are (seated, from left) Sydney Cook as Miss Prism, Zach Abbott as Doctor Chasuble; (standing, from left) Autumn Wood as Cecily Cardew, Ben Garcia as Jack Worthing, Caleb Kaczmarek as Algernon Moncrieff and Erica Hoyt as Mr. Gribsby. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 8

Jack, played by Ben Garcia (center), attempts to force Algernon, played by Caleb Kaczmarek, to leave his house and stop talking with his niece, Cecily, played by Autumn Wood. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 8

Miss Prism, played by Sydney Cook (right), talks with Cecily, played by Autumn Wood, about what she is writing in her diary during a dress rehearsal performance of the Somerset High School’s fall drama production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 8

Algernon, played by Caleb Kaczmarek, tries to convince Cecily, played by Autumn Wood, to talk with him and possibly rendezvous later. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 8

Algernon Moncrieff (left, played by Caleb Kaczmarek) attempts to convince his friend and host Jack Worthing (played by Ben Garcia) to allow him to stay at his house during a dress rehearsal performance of the Somerset High School’s fall drama production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 8