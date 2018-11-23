Sherlock is on the case

1 / 9

Sherlock Holmes, played by David Postma (right), considers what Lady Edwina, played by Lydia D'Amico (second from right), has to say about her relative — prince Carl, played by Jackson Lazaris (center). Dr. John Watson, played by Will Chrisco (second from left), and Detective Lestrade, played by Hannan Jensen (right), wait for Lady Edwina to finish her speech. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

Sherlock Holmes, played by David Postma (right), examines the shoe of his companion Dr. Watson, played by Will Chrisco, while telling him how he deduced where he had been and what he had been up to. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

Professor Moriarty, played by Kadie Steiner (right), reveals her master plans to Sherlock Holmes, played by David Postma, during their first meeting at 221B Baker St. as part of a dress rehearsal for the NRHS fall drama production of "Sherlock Holmes." Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Madge Larrabee, played by Neveah Brewer (second from left), asks Sherlock Holmes, played by David Postma (second from right), why he gave back the letters Alice Faulkner, played by Lydia Grunevaldt (right), had been hiding rather than taking them. James Larrabee, played by Jade Berget, adds his two cents to the discussion as well. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

Professor Moriarty, played by Kadie Steiner (second from left) discusses her plans with Madge and James Larrabee, played by Nevaeh Brewer and Jade Berget respectively, while Sid Prince, played by Caston Lynch (right), looks on during a dress rehearsal of "Sherlock Holmes" performed by the New Richmond High School Drama Department from Nov. 16-18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

Sid Prince, played by Caston Lynch, shows off his safe cracking abilities to Madge and James Larrabee, played by Nevaeh Brewer and Jade Berget respectively, only to find the safe empty. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

Dr. John Watson, played by Will Chrisco (center), wonders why Baker Street is so full of vendors while he makes his way to 221B to meet with Sherlock Holmes. Also pictured are Maria Flom (left) and Harmony Hedrington-Thompson. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9