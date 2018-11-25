SCC HS shakes up the stage with 'All Shook Up'

1 / 9

SCC senior Chris Harney (center) raises his hand in the air during a song and dance number for his character Chad and community members. St. Croix Central High School put on a trio of performances of the jukebox musical "All Shook Up" on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

The mayor, played by Ellie Fraser, and her son, played by Jeremiah Hubbard, are accompanied by the town sheriff, played by Will Soderberg, after breaking up a song and dance number the townsfolk were performing. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

Natalie, played by Emily Davenport, works on Chad's bike, while Chad, played by Chris Harney, asks her about her life and what she wants to do with it. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Jim Haller (right), played by Samuel Malecek, and several other townsfolk — including Madeline Ford, Olivia Boyd, Kolbi Juen, Lance Queen and Morgan Lindquist — sing together during one of the opening numbers of "All Shook Up," which the St. Croix Central High School drama department performed three times from Nov. 16-17. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

Natalie (left), played by Emily Davenport, and Dennis (right), played by Riley Hackbarth, talk during an early scene of the jukebox musical "All Shook Up" as part of a dress rehearsal. The pair are joined by Anna Van Rossum (center). Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

Natalie, played by Emily Davenport, reads a letter written by Dennis, played by Riley Hackbarth, that professes his love to her during a dress rehearsal of "All Shook Up" at St. Croix Central High School. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

Chad (center), played by Chris Harney, gives Dennis, played by Riley Hackbarth his guitar and dubs him his sidekick, while Natalie, played by Emily Davenport, tries to look her best to impress Chad. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9