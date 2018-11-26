Five teachers join St. Anne Catholic School faculty

Hannah Oreskovich — K-8 art and middle school computer applications: Oreskovich earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and is a licensed art teacher. She previously taught art for two schools in the LaCrosse area. Oreskovich also works in the St. Anne after-school program, is the yearbook advisor and coached volleyball this season.

Crystal Rachick — 4K-grade 8 physical education and athletic director: Rachick holds a bachelor's degree with a major in exercise sport science and physical education. Rachick completed student teaching in Holmen and LaCrosse, and last school year taught in the adventure education and phy-ed program at Appleton East High School.

Monica Still — kindergarten: Still holds a K-6 grade teaching license and previously taught kindergarten at St. Croix Catholic and St. Joseph's Catholic School in the Twin Cities. Still obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Richard Thompson — middle school mathematics: Thompson taught math at Somerset High School for 15 years, worked as an engineer in the private sector, and was a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy Reserve. Thompson has a bachelor's degree in physics and math, a Master of Science in mechanical engineering with a minor emphasis in electrical engineering and holds a teaching license in mathematics and physics.