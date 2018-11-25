From San Diego, to Wisconsin, to Canada and back again

I was born in San Diego and since then, I've had the opportunities to live in Canada along with traveling to France, Italy and Spain, but I will always call Wisconsin home.

I have volunteered in community programs at Rady Jewish Community Center assisting mentally disabled children and adults, volunteered packing meals at Feed My Starving Children, and participated in a mission trip to South Dakota through Next Step Ministries.

I started my freshman year off at St. Croix Central High school, but halfway through my family accepted a job opportunity in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. I lived there for two-and-a-half years and was able to stay three months longer to finish out my junior year while my family accepted another opportunity in Las Vegas, Nevada. I currently live with my grandmother in Hudson, finishing my high school career with the school district I started at and the students I grew up with.

I have worked four jobs since turning 14. My first job was as a McDonald's crew member at 14 years old. Because of my transfer to Canada and legal logistics, the only job I was able to obtain there was as a Peer Tutor my junior year, but since I've moved back I've been successful in maintaining two jobs while succeeding in my senior year at St. Croix Central High School. I currently work for Pier Five Hundred as a lead host, and for Fresh and Natural Organic Foods in the grocery department.

My aspirations and future career choice is to pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications with a minor in Journalism.

I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to job shadow and student intern at RiverTown Multimedia and am excited to start college with more than valuable knowledge about this fascinating field.

As a little girl I dreamt of writing for the New York Times and am confident that with the mentors I have been blessed with, their guidance will land me nothing short of my dreams.

I have always wanted to write about what is important. I want to be the type of writer that reaches a reader's every emotion and make a difference with the words I use.

I am more than excited to gain knowledge, friendships, and mentors working with Rivertown Multimedia and am so grateful to Regional Editor Sarah Nigbor and News Director Anne Jacobson for making my dreams a reality. With the opportunities they have helped me reach, I am looking forward to becoming an even better journalist.