St. Mary announces first quarter honor roll students
St. Mary Catholic School recently announced its A and B Honor Roll students for grades six to eight for the first quarter. The A Honor Roll includes: Emma Humphrey, Vanessa Kizer and Mary Harrold.
The B Honor Roll includes: Anna Fitzgerald, Victoria Anderson, Drew Effertz, Seamus Scanlan, Brady Barlow-Sager, Eva Dalton, Johnny Medini, RJ Amundson, Jack Charbonneau, Grace Mary Wicklem, Reid Naser, Payton Conroy, Shawn Kampa and Jillian Boumeester.