St. Mary announces first quarter honor roll students

The St. Mary B Honor Roll includes: (front, from left) Reid Naser, Payton Conroy, Shawn Kampa; (middle) Johnny Medini, RJ Amundson, Jack Charbonneau, Grace Mary Wicklem; (back) Anna Fitzgerald, Victoria Anderson, Drew Effertz, Seamus Scanlan, Brady Barlow-Sager and Eva Dalton. Missing from the photo is Jillian Boumeester. Submitted photo

St. Mary Catholic School recently announced its A and B Honor Roll students for grades six to eight for the first quarter. The A Honor Roll includes: Emma Humphrey, Vanessa Kizer and Mary Harrold.