Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Mary announces first quarter honor roll students

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    St. Mary A Honor Roll students include: (from left) Emma Humphrey, Vanessa Kizer and Mary Harrold. Submitted photo1 / 2
    The St. Mary B Honor Roll includes: (front, from left) Reid Naser, Payton Conroy, Shawn Kampa; (middle) Johnny Medini, RJ Amundson, Jack Charbonneau, Grace Mary Wicklem; (back) Anna Fitzgerald, Victoria Anderson, Drew Effertz, Seamus Scanlan, Brady Barlow-Sager and Eva Dalton. Missing from the photo is Jillian Boumeester. Submitted photo 2 / 2

    St. Mary Catholic School recently announced its A and B Honor Roll students for grades six to eight for the first quarter. The A Honor Roll includes: Emma Humphrey, Vanessa Kizer and Mary Harrold.

    The B Honor Roll includes: Anna Fitzgerald, Victoria Anderson, Drew Effertz, Seamus Scanlan, Brady Barlow-Sager, Eva Dalton, Johnny Medini, RJ Amundson, Jack Charbonneau, Grace Mary Wicklem, Reid Naser, Payton Conroy, Shawn Kampa and Jillian Boumeester.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSt. MaryCatholic schoolHonor RollABStudents
    randomness