"We tend to look at these processes as a pyramid, with how we deal with physical conditions on the bottom and work our way up in terms of what makes the most sense for the community. That doesn't mean you never get to the top, it just means as you look at things you have to decide how much of the bottom level you are going to do as well as how much of each other levels you are going to do," said Wold Architects and Engineering representative Vaughn Dierks.

"What we asked of committee members is to figure out what the needs are and prioritize them."

The recommendation came to a grand total of $46.6 million to upgrade the district's building security, fix high priority maintenance items, fix the campus traffic and parking issues, renovate the high school for personalized learning, upgrade the district's athletic and activities facilities and add a 600-seat auditorium.

"The first thing we talked about was the physical conditions of the buildings. The elementary school has the least amount to fix because it is the newest of the buildings, while the middle school is the oldest and has the most issues. The high school is kind of somewhere in-between," said parent and committee member Abbie Andert. "If we only did the high priority issues, the project would only cost $20 million. But what we talked about as a committee is that we wanted to tackle bigger things than just what needed to happen now. We wanted to look at the future and make sure that we address those things in a referendum now."

Projections of district enrollment don't indicate the need for additional capacity at any district buildings, despite the fact that the buildings are all close to capacity.

"The buildings are full right now and we have little flexibility in our combinations. As we go forward, we are going to have to consider things like cafeteria size. But the biggest unknown is what the new housing developments and the bridge will do to our enrollment," said SHS student and committee member Alex Nelson. "For the next five years, the current trends say that we will be around full, but it is still unknown how that will play out for sure."

The site data collected by the committee included traffic and safety of the school campus, the separation of busses and cars as well as the need to upgrade the outdoor athletic facility, including the track which hasn't held a track meet for years.

"Looking at the site map, there are several areas that we are concerned with, with one of those being the problems we have with traffic and safety. We can't have somebody getting hurt again, so that is one of the major changes we are looking at on the campus," said parent and committee member Garry Fay. "There is also the track on campus that is in bad condition. We don't want our athletes to get hurt, so we are looking at possibly upgrading the track as well as the football stadium."

Security was a big topic during the committee's discussions, which is why it's one of the highest priorities on the committee's list of criteria.

"The things that we looked at were secure vestibules to make sure any visitors had to get buzzed in to be allowed in the building and things like that," said Andert. "Traffic is also something we've put under security. There is a Bermuda Triangle out in the middle of of campus with all the students and parents trying to leave campus through one point of contact."

When the committee reviewed comments from building principals, it found the elementary school functions pretty well as is, while the middle school needs more maintenance than upgrades or reconfigurations. By contrast, the high school needs reorganization to align with the school's educational approach.

"When we look at programing, we wanted to look at how our buildings worked for what we want to teach. Based on the feedback of the principals, labs and other hands-on interactive spaces are a big priority along with lecture-type settings," Nelson said. "We wanted to make sure we focused on spaces that reflected the style of learning each building was using. A lot of the surveys we got back had support for an auditorium as well."

The next subject: activities and athletic facilities on the district campus, including the desire to update the current gymnasiums and add another auxiliary gym at the high school.

"If we can add more gyms into our schools, which won't be a big cost, we can get a lot more done with our sports, the phy ed program and the community," Fay, parent of a freshman at SHS, said. "The gyms could use new sound systems, bleachers and could be reconfigured to better allow students and community members in and out, as well as upgrading the bathrooms. We just need more space for more activities. We want to provide more opportunities for these kids."

In the end, the committee slotted security improvements — including entries, hardware and campus site improvements — as the top priority, followed by maintenance (top priorities and life cycle items), site improvements (safety, traffic flow and parking), programming changes (update, modernize and expand labs at middle and high schools; add flexible and personalized learning spaces at high school), activities/athletics/community (rebuild the track, add an auxiliary gym and a possible athletics stadium) and adding an auditorium to the high school.

According to Dierks, the site changes would allow for a complete separation between busses and cars and widen turn lanes as well as add parking spots to the whole campus. The changes shown in the Wold designs would require working with the village of Somerset to add another entryway to the campus from the main road.

"The group's focus was to help us identify the needs you want to tackle and what the prioritization of those needs are so we could work on diagrams around that. This process allows us to be a little bit more focused and refine things as we go," Dierks said. " In most of the buildings, maintenance was the priority, but adding in where the secure vestibules could go was also part of the diagrams ... All of the things in the diagrams rely on doing some pretty extensive sitework to resolve the traffic issues."

According to the Wold presentation, the base option — which would include security, maintenance and site improvements — would cost roughly $28.6 million to upgrade all three school buildings. The three add-on options presented included a $3.6 million option for an additional gym and other athletic considerations for the high school; a $2.4 million option to update the outdoor athletic spaces; and a $12 million option to add an auditorium to the high school, while also modifying the kitchen and commons areas.

"A lot of the discussion during our meetings revolved around, not only what does the district and community need, but also what will be supported by the voters when it comes down to dollar amount," Dierks said. "Based on each of those priorities, we set up a base option with several separate add-ons that could be voted on separately to make sure that the main priorities are part of the first option. We would have a community survey to see what the community thinks about those separate options, but bottom line ... this would give an option for dealing with the high priority issues, but not lump them together with the non-essential items."

According to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek, the district sent community surveys to the post office on Monday, Nov. 19, and are looking to have the results back by Dec. 19.

"The next steps really come down to the survey. Between now and then, we will dig into the diagrams to try and get an understanding of the different components of this and have it on the next work session agenda. We really want to understand what is in the recommendation so that when the survey comes back we already have it on our minds," Bezek said. "We are going to change things in the recommendation as we go forward once we get the surveys back."

The board formally accepted the committee's recommendations and applauded them on the work they put into putting together data.

"The big takeaway from my group was getting this information out to people and why it is happening and why we are doing it. We are not changing the layout of the high school because of the schedule or because of any schedule we have. We are doing it because things are the same way that they have been for the last 25 years. An office or a classroom isn't the same as it was 25 years ago. Things are evolving," said board member Bruce Baillargeon.

A video of the school board meeting and the committee's presentation can be found under the "District/School Board" tab at somerset.k12.wi.us by clicking on "Video 2" in the 2018-19 Board Meetings, Minutes and Agendas section of the school board page.