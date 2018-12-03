Capital campaign seeking to finance NRHS stadium

"As a district, we believe this project will enhance the New Richmond community by adding a facility and a playing surface that can withstand a higher volume of use. The stadium amenities will improve the experience of those that attend the various activities of soccer, football, track, marching band, softball and baseball practices, phy-ed classes, and other community activities. Our goal is to utilize a variety of funding sources to complete this project," said district administrator Patrick Olson.

The NRHS Stadium will include a synthetic field, public plaza, bleachers, concessions, restrooms, team rooms, press box and a score board. According to Olson, the school district will fund approximately $1.6 million — which will fund phase two of the project, the artificial turf field — of the $4.3 million dollar project. A community capital campaign effort will soon be underway to raise the final $2.7 million.

"Another critical factor is the anticipated WIAA move in football only to the Big Rivers conference in 2020. Playing against larger communities again supports a need to address this facility based on game attendance data," Olson said. "Finally, the district was planning to refinance an existing bond and knew we could save money by combining it with this process. With the variety of funding sources, the district felt a phased approach would be best to maximize efficiency and cost of this project."

The stadium has been a topic at several recent school board meetings, and following a presentation of the final stadium project document at the Nov. 19 regular meeting, the board approved $900,000 (10-year note) in borrowing to help finance a portion of the project. To save money the borrowing was included in this bond refinancing process. The other $700,000 to finance the district's portion of the funding will come from district funds.

According to the stadium project presentation: "Policy requires the district to have 16-20 percent in fund balance monies. Currently, we have 22.7 percent. The Board will use $700,000 or 2.7 percent of fund balance monies to complete phase two of this project which would level the district fund balance to 20 percent."

Stadium data tracking of the current football stadium's use over the past four years outlines average attendance at Friday night varsity football games at 1,692 patrons per game. The stadium's capacity is roughly 1,287, with 810 seats for home fans and another 477 for visiting fans. Home attendance has seen highs upwards of 2,700 fans in recent years.

"With the completion of phase two, the NRHS Stadium will be able to host additional events such as soccer, youth and lower level football, track, marching band, softball and baseball practices, phy-ed classes, and other community activities," Olson said. "The only event that this facility will not be able to accommodate with the completion of phase two is varsity football games. However, once phase three is completed, we will then be able to host varsity football games."

In Spring 2019, the WIAA will be voting on a football only conference realignment proposal that will move New

Richmond into the Big Rivers Conference with Eau Claire schools, Hudson, Chippewa Falls, River Falls and Menomonie. This new conference alignment is planned to begin at the start of the 2020 season.

"Ideally, phase 3 would be completed for the anticipated move to the Big Rivers starting with the 2020 football season," Olson said. "ATS&R has been a tremendous partner with the district throughout all of the referendum's facility planning and construction. We are currently consulting with ATS&R throughout the preliminary stages to help with research, questions, and renditions."

According to Olson, the stadium project will be split into four phases:

• Phase 1 — stadium lighting: In 2017, the New Richmond High School Stadium was outfitted with lighting at the cost of $195,000.

• Phase 2 — field turf ($1.6 million): This multi-use surface is needed due to the volume of activity that this space will generate. Completion of this phase would be for the fall of 2019.

• Phase 3 — required stadium amenities ($1.7 million): The current stadium lacks in parking, bleacher seating capacity, concessions and restrooms. Planned completion of this phase would be fall of 2020 and determined by capital campaign funds.

• Phase 4 — scoreboard and team rooms ($1 million): These two items are not necessities to play games but will be phased in as capital campaign funding allows. Completion date of this phase will be determined by funding.

"Donations will be taken through the district and the last pages of the brochure outlines the structure of the campaign. We are also looking at potential volunteerism opportunities, which would also be accepted. The project is open to any other ideas or avenues of contributions," Olson said. "Chris Trosen and Brian Schroeder are co-chairs of the NRHS Stadium Capital Fundraising Team. In partnership with the district, we are optimistic that the remaining funds can be raised based on feedback and discussions."

The capital campaign will include several different pledge levels, from $200,000 and greater — which would include naming rights for the life of the structure, as well as being recognized on a "Recognition Wall" — down to $300, which will purchase a bleacher seat and will include either the donor's name on the seat or have their name included on the "Recognition Wall."

For more information on the capital campaign or the project as a whole, contact capital campaign chair Chris Trosen at 715-240-4345 or christrosen47@gmail.com; or contact Olson at 715-243-7413 or polson@newichmond.k12.wi.us.