    SCC MS Students of the Month honorees

    By New Richmond News Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the fifth, sixth and eighth grade SCC Middle School Students of the Month for November, including: Kennedy Christensen, Taya Peterson, Vicky LaPean, Maxwell Brown, Spencer Wittmer and Tony Spataro. Submitted photo

    Fifth grade

    Kennedy Christensen

    Parent(s): Bethany and Justin Christensen

    Favorite class: Reading and writing

    Favorite activities: Drawing, reading and volleyball

    Favorite book: "Number the Stars"

    What I want to be when I grow up: A daycare provider

    What I like about school: Is that I can see my friends and teachers. I like to read and I like that you can read almost all the time. But the most important part is the learning. I like that I can learn new things almost every day.

    Maxwell Brown

    Parent(s): Katie and Michael Brown

    Favorite class: Geography/Social Studies

    Favorite activities: Baseball, pig, basketball, geography, biking, swimming, running, gaming, volleyball, football, soccer, rugby, dodgeball and spelling

    Favorite book: "Vanished"

    What I want to be when I grow up: An MLB player

    What I like about school: Geography, teachers, free time, math, matter in science, phy ed, history, grades and spelling.

    Sixth grade

    Taya Peterson

    Parent(s): Chris and Aimee

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Hockey

    Favorite book: "Wonder"

    What I want to be when I grow up: A dental assistant and a firefighter or farmer

    What I like about school: What I like about school is that most people are very kind. I love all of the teachers. Even if I don't like the class I am in, the teachers are so happy or bright it makes my day.

    Spencer Wittmer

    Parent(s): Rita Wittmer (mom) and Sue Merry (grandma)

    Favorite class: Math and language arts

    Favorite activities: Basketball, football, bodgerball

    Favorite book: "Big Nate"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Cop, highest rank

    What I like about school: Everything: math, science, social studies, language arts, reading, gym, STEM, resson.

    Seventh grade

    The seventh grade students were absent the day of the Student of the Month celebration on a field trip, so they will be represented for the months of October and November at the school's next recognition.

    Eighth grade

    Vicky LaPean

    Parent(s): Andy and Leslie LaPean

    Favorite class: American History

    Favorite activities: Horseback riding, rollerblading, drawing and sleeping

    Favorite book: "Sitka Tango"

    What I want to be when I grow up: Horse trainer

    What I like about school: I like being able to learn new things and it gives me something to do during the day.

    Tony Spataro

    Parent(s): Kelly and Vinny Spataro

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Track and working on cars

    Favorite book: "The Outsiders"

    What I want to be when I grow up: A mechanic or SWAT

    What I like about school: Changing classes, being with friends, set crew and having the ability to use more technology in classes.

