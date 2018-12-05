SCC MS Students of the Month honorees
Fifth grade
Kennedy Christensen
Parent(s): Bethany and Justin Christensen
Favorite class: Reading and writing
Favorite activities: Drawing, reading and volleyball
Favorite book: "Number the Stars"
What I want to be when I grow up: A daycare provider
What I like about school: Is that I can see my friends and teachers. I like to read and I like that you can read almost all the time. But the most important part is the learning. I like that I can learn new things almost every day.
Maxwell Brown
Parent(s): Katie and Michael Brown
Favorite class: Geography/Social Studies
Favorite activities: Baseball, pig, basketball, geography, biking, swimming, running, gaming, volleyball, football, soccer, rugby, dodgeball and spelling
Favorite book: "Vanished"
What I want to be when I grow up: An MLB player
What I like about school: Geography, teachers, free time, math, matter in science, phy ed, history, grades and spelling.
Sixth grade
Taya Peterson
Parent(s): Chris and Aimee
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Hockey
Favorite book: "Wonder"
What I want to be when I grow up: A dental assistant and a firefighter or farmer
What I like about school: What I like about school is that most people are very kind. I love all of the teachers. Even if I don't like the class I am in, the teachers are so happy or bright it makes my day.
Spencer Wittmer
Parent(s): Rita Wittmer (mom) and Sue Merry (grandma)
Favorite class: Math and language arts
Favorite activities: Basketball, football, bodgerball
Favorite book: "Big Nate"
What I want to be when I grow up: Cop, highest rank
What I like about school: Everything: math, science, social studies, language arts, reading, gym, STEM, resson.
Seventh grade
The seventh grade students were absent the day of the Student of the Month celebration on a field trip, so they will be represented for the months of October and November at the school's next recognition.
Eighth grade
Vicky LaPean
Parent(s): Andy and Leslie LaPean
Favorite class: American History
Favorite activities: Horseback riding, rollerblading, drawing and sleeping
Favorite book: "Sitka Tango"
What I want to be when I grow up: Horse trainer
What I like about school: I like being able to learn new things and it gives me something to do during the day.
Tony Spataro
Parent(s): Kelly and Vinny Spataro
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Track and working on cars
Favorite book: "The Outsiders"
What I want to be when I grow up: A mechanic or SWAT
What I like about school: Changing classes, being with friends, set crew and having the ability to use more technology in classes.