SCC MS Students of the Month honorees

Favorite activities: Drawing, reading and volleyball

Favorite book: "Number the Stars"

What I want to be when I grow up: A daycare provider

What I like about school: Is that I can see my friends and teachers. I like to read and I like that you can read almost all the time. But the most important part is the learning. I like that I can learn new things almost every day.

Maxwell Brown

Parent(s): Katie and Michael Brown

Favorite class: Geography/Social Studies

Favorite activities: Baseball, pig, basketball, geography, biking, swimming, running, gaming, volleyball, football, soccer, rugby, dodgeball and spelling

Favorite book: "Vanished"

What I want to be when I grow up: An MLB player

What I like about school: Geography, teachers, free time, math, matter in science, phy ed, history, grades and spelling.

Sixth grade

Taya Peterson

Parent(s): Chris and Aimee

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Hockey

Favorite book: "Wonder"

What I want to be when I grow up: A dental assistant and a firefighter or farmer

What I like about school: What I like about school is that most people are very kind. I love all of the teachers. Even if I don't like the class I am in, the teachers are so happy or bright it makes my day.

Spencer Wittmer

Parent(s): Rita Wittmer (mom) and Sue Merry (grandma)

Favorite class: Math and language arts

Favorite activities: Basketball, football, bodgerball

Favorite book: "Big Nate"

What I want to be when I grow up: Cop, highest rank

What I like about school: Everything: math, science, social studies, language arts, reading, gym, STEM, resson.

Seventh grade

The seventh grade students were absent the day of the Student of the Month celebration on a field trip, so they will be represented for the months of October and November at the school's next recognition.

Eighth grade

Vicky LaPean

Parent(s): Andy and Leslie LaPean

Favorite class: American History

Favorite activities: Horseback riding, rollerblading, drawing and sleeping

Favorite book: "Sitka Tango"

What I want to be when I grow up: Horse trainer

What I like about school: I like being able to learn new things and it gives me something to do during the day.

Tony Spataro

Parent(s): Kelly and Vinny Spataro

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Track and working on cars

Favorite book: "The Outsiders"

What I want to be when I grow up: A mechanic or SWAT

What I like about school: Changing classes, being with friends, set crew and having the ability to use more technology in classes.