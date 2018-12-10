S.T.E.M. Night revamped under new name

The event was previously known as the NRHS S.T.E.M. Night, but agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola said the event needed to be revamped because more and more departments and groups around the school wanted to take part, so it was no longer just a S.T.E.M. event.

"Now it is showcasing the whole kit and kaboodle of our curriculum. Our mission for the event has stayed the same, which is to get community members and parents into the buildings to see what our kids are up to. But it is also to act as a way to allow parents and students to see what happens in different courses throughout the high school," Sauvola said.

The last S.T.E.M. Night event had 600 people in attendance throughout the night.

The 2019 event will be coordinated by science teacher Terry Neumann, who is figuring out his new leadership role as the coordinator for the showcase, which includes getting to know the business and education community in and around New Richmond and the St. Croix Valley area.

According to Neumann, not only will the showcase give community members a chance to see what goes on at the high school, but it will give students the chance to check out classes they might be interested in taking in the future.

"It is pretty easy to see what a student does in English and science, but until you get to high school the students don't really have much of an opportunity to see what any of the ag or technical classes are about," said Neumann.

The showcase will again include guest speakers and break out sessions as well as college representatives and businesses looking to highlight their employment opportunities. The details of the showcase are still in the works, but Neumann and Sauvola are hoping to enlist businesses and people who have unique and interesting careers to potentially visit with students during the event.

Those interested in being part of the showcase should contact Neumann at tneumann@newrichmond.k12.wi.us.