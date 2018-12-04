NRMS hosts pre-regional Math Counts competition

The competition consists of an individual problem-solving round, a team problem-solving round and a head-to-head challenge called the countdown round featuring the top three scorers from each school.

NRMS results

Qualifiers for the Countdown Round included Luke Stuedemann, Andrew Blattner and Andy Johnson.

Third place for Individual Rounds 7th grade: Andy Johnson.

NRMS participants

Seventh graders: Amara Green, Andy Johnson, Nick Jarchow, Elizabeth DeRosier, Emma Keopple, Nora Harris, Izzy Jensen, Nick Salmon, Mason Hughes, Emma Eastep, Phoebe Zdroik and Nora Harris.

Eighth graders: Luke Stuedemann, Cleo Moen, Claire Moen, Amelia Dittman, Drew Eckert, Rylea Davis, Brooklyn Green, Andrew Blattner, Shelby Hennlich, Riley Irwin and Cal Eckardt.