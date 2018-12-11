NRMS PAWS members create gifts, treats for shelter animals

Every student at NRMS who donated animal supplies was entered into a drawing to be one of five students to enjoy some time to play with puppies. Visiting puppies included Hazel, the Golden Retriever and Marley, the English Mastiff. Winners were Eden Henning, Addie Kvitech, Josh Mealey, Avery Lightburn and Abby Gray.

NRMS PAWS Animal Service Project participants included sixth graders Lyla Ptacek, Lily Denning, Alexis Mechelke, Norah Moen, Amelia Mehls, Rachel Anderson, Jamie Loss, Abby Gray, Adele Schilling, Maggie Merritt, John Hartl, Mason Auclair, Isaiah Baucom, Mia Meskill, Edyn Pasch, Claire Channing, Kierra Ditzler, Aubrey Solomon, Ella Haines, Halle Ristow, Icy Hafemeyer, Kierra Ditzler, Audrey Rogers, Kaycie Sharp, Elizabeth Matthews, GingerAnn Lucas, Ethan Bartle, Edin Henning, Cameron Jansen, Kayla Pomroy, Tiana Ryan, Leyana White and Addie Kvitech; seventh graders Logan LeBlanc, Phoebe Zdroik, Sydney Brodie, Kennedy Meissner, Tessa Thompson, Blessing Fuller, Savannah Bender, Jada Altena, Breanna Stafne, Ava Cheslock, Kailey Johnson, Hanna Greening, Kyle Mealey, Annabella French, Ella Wiede, Brandt Massey, Chesney Demulling; and eighth graders Elli Coulter, Ava Olson, Ava Biniek and Josh Mealey.