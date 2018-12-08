The New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Somerset school districts all received scores in the "Exceeds Expectations" category, while almost all of the school buildings received "Exceeds Expectations" scores. Several buildings even received "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" scores.

The following are overviews of the three school district's scores.

New Richmond

New Richmond's elementary schools, including Hillside, Paperjack and Starr, all continued to received impressive scores, with all three buildings scoring in the "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" category. The middle school and high school scored in the "Exceeds" and "Meets" expectations categories, respectively.

"Overall, we are proud of the work our staff continues to do on behalf of our students as we strive to help them reach their potential," said district administrator Patrick Olson. "The Wisconsin Department of Instruction accountability report card data outlines one source of information the School District of New Richmond uses to reflect upon both our strengths and areas of opportunities."

According to Olson and Director of Curriculum Instruction, Jess Ferguson, as a district, New Richmond saw improvements in its closing the gap score, which has been a focus both locally and at state levels.

"Based on the report card, we see various opportunities for improvement in the area of school growth," Ferguson said. "We did see an overall improved score with our High School report card. This was specifically due to improvement in the closing gaps area."

The data the district pulls out of the report cards include many variables, Ferguson said, all of which the district analyzes and cross-references with its own data to help with instructional improvement.

"District teams have been busy the past month analyzing and discussing this data. Included in the analysis of this report card data comes an opportunity for us to broaden our instructional toolbox," Ferguson said. "In the coming months, our teams will have the opportunity to dive in and further examine where these opportunities to grow may exist. Our tremendous staff takes great pride in our daily drive to improve instruction and to better the educational experience of all students."

This past year, the board of education included a third grade reading goal for the district — one of several areas the district is focusing on. The district wanted to see a 5 percentage point increase at the proficient/advanced level as measured by the Wisconsin Forward Exam.

"Research continues to show the correlation between third grade reading proficiency and successful student learning through graduation. In addition, our instructional focus on math, literacy, and higher order thinking through a collaborative team approach is paying great dividends for our students," Ferguson said.

The state saw an average decrease in student achievement in grades 3-8, which Olson said was partly due to Badger Exam scores being removed from the three-year average. The change was made based on local, regional and state conversations. The change will allow the state to have consistent Wisconsin Forward Exam data, which will make up the overall report card scores.

"In addition, the report card is summative data that is taken at one point in time. We rely heavily on our local data, which allows us to progress monitor our students, and adjust accordingly," Olson said. "Finally, as I stated, the report card is a big picture view that is evolving each year. DPI continue to make adjustments, which next year will include a growth score at the high school level. Additional future consideration at the high school level include percentage of pupils attending early college credit programs, youth apprenticeship participation, and advanced placement credits earned."

St. Croix Central

St. Croix Central High School led the district with a "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" score, while the rest of the buildings received "Exceeds Expectations" scores. As a result, the district as a whole received an "Exceeds Expectations" score.

"With consistent support from the SCC School Board, community, and parents, our students and staff are provided great opportunities to create success academically, socially, and in extracurricular activities," said superintendent Tim Widiker. "Developing well-rounded students prepared for life after high school is a focal point for SCC and can't be fully measured by only these report cards."

According to Director of Teaching and Learning Nicolas Been, the district reduced its percentage of students in the "Below Basic" category in ELA and math in the student achievement category, while also seeing a positive trend in math growth and the gaps closing in both math and ELA.

"Overall, we have room to improve in reaching our district goal of being a Top 10 District (4K-12) in the state of Wisconsin by 2020, based on the DPI accountability report card," Been said. "We were 129th last year and have improved to 67th this year among 4K-12 public school districts."

Although all buildings received good scores, continuous improvement will always be an overarching focus.

"Our work is never done. Each of our schools are led by passionate and dedicated staff who constantly look to improve the educational experience our students receive. Each school has collaboratively created goals that align to 2018-19 SCCSD priorities of developing greater academic achievement, a climate of active and valued students, and culture of positive and engaged adults," Widiker said.

One such area the district will continue to focus on, according to Been and Widiker, is closing the gap with specific student subgroups.

"SCC will continue to strive for all students to earn academic success at or above grade level expectations at each school," Been said. "Specific items we are focusing on include 4K-12 development of Standards Based Assessment and Reporting, curriculum alignment, essential standards development and alignment, progress monitoring of student growth and necessary interventions as needed, efficient and effective scheduling, high quality staffing and instruction, staff professional development, staff coaching, and PLC's using data to drive instruction."

Although the state report cards are a good source of information for the district, Been and Widiker emphasized it as one set of data that doesn't encompass other opportunities students have to develop 21st century skills.

"Academic achievement is just one piece of developing the whole child, so we continue to focus on character development and providing opportunities for students to develop their skills in the areas of arts and athletics," Been said. "The 2017-18 accountability report cards provide validation of intentional efforts by our staff to deliver an outstanding educational experience for every student that attends SCC."

Somerset

The Somerset School District saw the elementary (82.4) and middle schools (75.8) receive "Exceeds Expectations" scores, while the high school received a "Meets Expectations" score (68.4). The district as a whole received an "Exceeds Expectations" score (78.4).

"We are excited to be in that 'Exceeds Expectations' category as a district for the second year in a row," said Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Trisha Sheridan.

Both the district's ELA and math percentages have seen increases over the last few years, Sheridan said.

"Since 2015-16, our ELA percentage of our kids being proficient or advanced is up 9.1 percent. While our math is up 11.3 percent. Those are great places for us to do some celebration," Sheridan said. "Our strong graduation rate and high attendance percentages continue to remain stable in the high 90s. Those numbers are fabulous."

Specifically, the district has seen an 8.4 percent increase in the percentage of third grade students at the proficient/advanced level in ELA since 2016-17 and a 28.6 percent increase in the percentage of eighth grade students at the proficient/advanced level in math since 2015-16.

"Although we know that this is just another piece for us to study and use to set some goals, our work now continues. We've looked at this, but we will continue our work at the building level ... we will continue really want to focus on fostering growth for all students," Sheridan said. "We will continue to build on successful strategies at all levels. We really want to look at it student-by-student to help support all students."

According to Sheridan, the district will continue to work through building level goals and SLOs to drive improvement across the district, while also working on fostering student growth for all students. The district will also look to build upon successful strategies to improve student achievement at all levels, collaborative PLC work with a focus on learning and results and continue to focus on Strategic Plan Action Plans for 2018-19.