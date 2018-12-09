SMS announces November Students of the Month

Carson Gullickson is a kind, conscientious, hard working, caring person. He is always willing to listen to and accept the ideas of others. Carson sets a great example for his peers. He is responsible in his behavior and school work. He can always be counted on to do the right thing. He does his best in all areas, is there for others and makes our world a better place.

Mason Schmidt is kind, responsible and works hard. He is a role model to the rest of his classmates. Mason also puts forth his best effort both in and out of the classroom. Mason is a joy to have in class.

Tori Eichten's positive attitude and strong work ethic make her a joy to teach. Tori's work is consistently well done and she is thoughtful and conscientious in all her assignments. Tori goes out of her way to help others both in and out of the classroom. Thank you, Tori, for your consistent hard work and enthusiasm toward learning!

Peyton Kirchner is an excellent student who pays close attention to details and makes sure that his daily work is not only accurate, but also meticulously neat and of the utmost quality. Peyton has a great attitude and acts as a role model to other students in the class. Thanks for being such a great person and student, Peyton!

Dane Gilewski has a myriad of strong character traits that will serve him well in the future. It is always a pleasure to see Dane walk through the classroom door as you can count on him to arrive with a positive attitude and a great work ethic. His kind demeanor makes him a peer others gravitate towards. Thanks, Dane. for helping to make SMS a great place to be.

Cole Webster is an awesome human. Cole is smart, motivated and kind in many ways. This young man is excellent in the classroom. He works hard at his school work and values his education. He is engaged and very much a large part of class. Cole is always trying to help others. He shares his ideas, thoughts and lends a listening ear when needed.

Gabriella Richert is a hard working, serious, kind, polite and driven student! She is also a great person to work with during group work. We are fortunate to have Gabby in our classes!

Izzy Eskierka is motivated to be a great student! We enjoy Izzy's positive attitude and ability to get along with all of her peers. Izzy has a bright personality that shines here at SMS. Izzy is always thinking about how to improve and asks questions that lead her to better understanding!

Marissa German is such a pleasure to have in the classroom. It is without fail that she enters every class with a smile and an amazing attitude that will serve her well in the future. Along with a strong academic purpose, kindness towards others and respect for adults is common place for her. Don't let her quiet exterior fool you, when you least expect it she'll be the center of attention!

Macy Wilcox is working hard to be a great student. Macy asks great questions in an effort to understand the material she is learning. Macy has a pleasant, friendly disposition. She works well with her classmates and uses her competitive nature to motivate herself and others. We are sure that Macy will excel in high school and beyond!

Sean Carlson is a creative, hard-working young man who brings his enthusiasm and cheerful personality to his classes. One of the best things about Sean is that he is an out-of-the-box thinker who brings diverse thoughts and ideas to classroom discussions. We enjoy having Sean in our classes!