Lindenberg is one of 93 National Board certified English teachers in Wisconsin. With a boundless vocabulary and a quick sense of humor, Lindenberg makes his classes enjoyable for students. He fosters creativity in his classes, while trying to streamline the course work toward each student's individual interests.

"English is about reading and writing skills, but what you are reading and writing is an expression of your personality. It allows for self expression," he said.

Lindenberg said he became interested in National Board certification when fellow teachers Jen Sutton and Erin Gehring began the process. They both completed their certification a year ago. Because of his teaching, coaching and parental responsibilities, Lindenberg chose to spread the certification work over two years.

The evaluation of his teaching practices was one of the main reasons why Lindenberg pursued certification.

"If I could do this, it would validate the progressive ways I think about teaching," he said.

Lindenberg teaches Advanced Placement literature, Advanced Placement language, College in Schools writing, and multimedia productions. To make the College in Schools class the best possible tool to prepare students for college, Lindenberg collected syllabi from 30 different colleges, thanks to former SHS students who helped in the project. By adding the National Board certification with his Master's degree, Lindenberg is hoping to teach more classes where students can get dual credit in high school and college.

His high school football coaches got Lindenberg interested in teaching.

"In high school, the person I connected with most was my high school football coach and geometry teacher. Our defensive coordinator was my English teacher. He opened up English as something that was interesting to me," Lindenberg said.

Lindenberg received notice that he became certified in the wee hours of the morning on Dec. 1. His Somerset girls basketball team had been defeated by New Richmond hours earlier.

"Once those scores came in, my mood did a complete 180," Lindenberg said with a laugh.