Baillargeon is third generation teacher

Baillargeon is a seventh grade science teacher at New Richmond Middle School. Her mother, Deena Zauft, is a teacher at New Richmond High School. Both of her maternal grandparents were educators and so were several other members of her extended family.

Baillargeon was recently notified that she successfully completed the four-component process to become a National Board certified teacher.

Before working at NRMS, Baillargeon worked in the alternative and virtual school settings.

"That was as much coordinating as teaching, and reaching a wide variety of learners and their needs," Baillargeon said.

Wisconsin has a yearly educator effectiveness process that requires teachers to review how their instructing follows guidelines.

"The National Board process is the Olympic Games of what we do as an annual process," Baillargeon said.

Zauft is also a National Board certified teacher. It was when she was renewing her certification that Baillargeon was struck by the value of the certification process.

"I am passionate about my profession, committed to my practices. I wanted a challenging way to continue developing as an educator," Baillargeon said. "It brought my focus to the things I'm doing in my classroom that are part of the best practice approach."

Baillargeon completed the four components of the certification in one year.

"I chose to jump in with both feet," she said.

Baillargeon is also working on her administrative degree, which she hopes to complete in June. She doesn't have plans to go into school administration.

"I believe in being in the field with the kids. I learn by doing, by being with the kids, watching the learning evolve," she said.

She said she is pursuing the administrative license to get a better understanding of the entire education system.

"It taught me to look at the classroom and curriculum through a different lens," Baillargeon said. She said this helped her to consider how the budget system works through the building and the district, instead of just how it affects her classroom.