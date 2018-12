NRHS Science Olympiad team competes in Boyceville Invite

Many students medaled, including Merrick Scholz - first in Aeronautical Challenge, first in Code Analysis, fourth in Chemistry Lab, fifth in Amazing Mechatronics; Peter Auvin - first in Code Analysis, third in Sounds of Music, fifth in Amazing Mechatronics; Jacob Crowson - first in Fossils, fifth in Herpetology; Katey Eickhoff - first in Aeronautical Challenge, fourth in Anatomy, fifth in Experimental Design, third in Protein Modeling; Emily Fuchs - fourth in Anatomy, fifth in Experimental Design; Sam Lapean - fourth in GeoLogic Mapping, fifth in Experimental Design; Sydney Massey - fourth in Water Quality; Gabriella Caruso - fourth in Water Quality; Xavier Coolidge - third in Aeronautical Challenge; James Schutte - third in Aeronautical Challenge; Katie Marano - first in Fossils, fifth in Designer Genes, fourth in Geologic Mapping, fourth in Tree of Life; Katie Steiner - fourth in Chemistry Lab, fifth in Designer Genes; Jacob Medchill - third in Sounds of Music.