NRMS Science Olympiad team competes at Boyceville Invite

The New Richmond Middle School Science Olympiad team competed in the Boyceville Invite on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Medal winners included: Code Busters, sixth place - Nick Jarchow, Abby Jorgensen, Dave Domingo; Density Lab - first place Nick Jarchow, third place Mariah Russell; Game On - fifth place Christian Roberts, Ryan Hansen; Herpetology - sixth place Wyatt Stellrecht; Meteorology - fourth place Abby Jorgensen, Jacob Lammers; Heredity - third place Mariah Russel; Water Quality - third place Kendall Carper, Kati Miller; Fossils - fourth place Abby Jorgensen, Grant McLean; Circuit Lab - sixth place Josh Mealey; Dynamic Planet - first place Abby Jorgensen, Jacob Lammers; Aerial Scramble - sixth place Grant McLean, Dave Domingo; fifth place Emilee Spaulding, Maddie Russell; Solar System - fourth place Ethan Petersen, Gavin Graves; Write it Do it - third place Brekkyn Storie, McKenna Kelly; Potions and Poisons - sixth place Christian Roberts, Ryan Hansen; Boomilever - sixth placey Lydia Melby, Savannah Yeck; Roller Coaster - fifth place Brekkyn Storie, McKenna Kelly.