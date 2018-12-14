Search
    VIDEO: Cats and dogs steal the show at SCC Christmas concert

    By tlindfors Today at 8:00 a.m.
    St. Croix Central third grade cats (from left) Dominic Yarrington, Jerrick Dushaw, Mckenna Schultz, Sawyer Mikla, Austin Voeltz, Maverick Sullivan (Cohen Wester) each took their turns at the mic during their Christmas program performance of the "The Unity Tree" Tuesday night, Dec. 4, at the St. Croix Central High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 10
    St. Croix Central first graders (from left) Kayna Bihner, Addie Dittrich, Kaydence Wichelman, Carlee Hemenway, Jaxson Skoraczewski and Brienna Hawkins showed off a little Christmas spirit at their Christmas program Dec. 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 10
    St. Croix Central first graders (from left) Liam Shupe, Kourtney Johnson, Natalie Geraghty, Hannah Christensen, Mairik Kocina and Lucy Kane sang solos during the song "Take One Step "at their Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 10
    The cats let the dogs know who was boss during the SCC third grade’s performance of "Just The Way That It Is" at their Christmas program Tuesday night, Dec. 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 10
    Third grade "Kitten" Leah Correa (left) and "Puppy" Emersyn Lindus (right) shared the mic in a rare moment of peace between the cats and the dogs Christmas program Tuesday night, Dec. 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 10
    SCC first graders finished big with a rendition of "Lend a Helping Hand" to conclude their Christmas program Tuesday night, Dec. 4. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 10
    St. Croix Central first graders (from left) Lilianna Rustand, Case Homes, Karsten Carstens, Heath Leavens and Blake Shupe were totally relaxed for their solos during the Christmas program Dec. 4 in Hammond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 10
    St. Croix Central first graders told the story of "This Old Gingerbread House" at their Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 10
    Third grader, puppy Sunita Yang, made the most of her moment at the mic last Tuesday night during the SCC third grade’s Christmas program performance of "The Unity Tree." Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 10

    Friends and family filled the seats at the auditorium and then some for the St. Croix Central first and third grade Christmas programs Tuesday night, Dec. 4. Director Melanie Neumann proved she knew her way around a first grader's attention span with her half hour performance of "This Old Gingerbread House." No one left disappointed as it seemed like every student had a part to recite.

    However, the first graders' performance could not hold a candle to the third graders' performance of "The Unity Tree," in which cats and dogs took little more than a half hour and six songs to show the world how to get along. "Just The Way That It Is" was the highlight of the night with a divided stage pitting meowing cats against barking dogs much to the delight of audience members who couldn't stop clapping.

    Neumann proved a more than able wrangler of first and third grade energy getting everyone's holiday season off to an entertaining start.

