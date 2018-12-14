VIDEO: Cats and dogs steal the show at SCC Christmas concert

However, the first graders' performance could not hold a candle to the third graders' performance of "The Unity Tree," in which cats and dogs took little more than a half hour and six songs to show the world how to get along. "Just The Way That It Is" was the highlight of the night with a divided stage pitting meowing cats against barking dogs much to the delight of audience members who couldn't stop clapping.

Neumann proved a more than able wrangler of first and third grade energy getting everyone's holiday season off to an entertaining start.