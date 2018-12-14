VIDEO: Cats and dogs steal the show at SCC Christmas concert
Friends and family filled the seats at the auditorium and then some for the St. Croix Central first and third grade Christmas programs Tuesday night, Dec. 4. Director Melanie Neumann proved she knew her way around a first grader's attention span with her half hour performance of "This Old Gingerbread House." No one left disappointed as it seemed like every student had a part to recite.
However, the first graders' performance could not hold a candle to the third graders' performance of "The Unity Tree," in which cats and dogs took little more than a half hour and six songs to show the world how to get along. "Just The Way That It Is" was the highlight of the night with a divided stage pitting meowing cats against barking dogs much to the delight of audience members who couldn't stop clapping.
Neumann proved a more than able wrangler of first and third grade energy getting everyone's holiday season off to an entertaining start.