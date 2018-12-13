Celebrating the season with song

1 / 6

Several first graders got the chance to recite a line or two of dialogue — reciting what each letter of the alphabet represents during the holidays — during the Starr Elementary first grade concert on Friday, Dec. 7. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 6

The Starr Elementary first graders will keep their eyes open during the holiday season to see if they can catch a glimpse of Santa Claus. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 6

Starr Elementary first graders place their hands on their heads pretending to be reindeer during one of the several Christmas and holiday songs the students sang during their annual holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 7. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 6

All of the Starr Elementary's first grade classes took part in the school's annual holiday concert that the students put on for their families to celebrate the season. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 6