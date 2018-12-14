Search
    NRPD K-9 Unit conducts controlled safety drill at NRHS

    By Jordan Willi Today at 8:56 a.m.
    The NRPD K-9 Unit conducted a controlled safety drill at the high school on Wednesday, Dec. 12. File photo

    According to District Administrator Patrick Olson, a controlled safety drill involving the New Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit took place on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the high school.

    “I have also heard many rumors about this situation today. It was not a drug bust. It was a controlled safety drill as part of the District's compliance with state statute,” Olson said.

    Olson said the NRPD K-9 Unit was utilized for a random walk through and compliance check for illegal narcotics that was completed by NRHS administration in collaboration with SRO Anderson and New Richmond Police Department.

