The WITC Promise Scholarship provides an opportunity for individuals in the WITC district to go to college who otherwise might not have been able to afford to enroll. The scholarship will pay the balance of tuition and fees for eligible students after federal and state grants are applied.

"The Foundation is enthusiastic and proud to support the Promise Scholarship program as it eliminates yet one more barrier for qualified students to attend WITC," said WITC Foundation's Executive Director Craig Fowler.

There are over 60 career areas to study including a University Transfer Degree, which allows students to complete their general studies at WITC. These credits will directly transfer to any University of Wisconsin institution, as well as many Wisconsin private colleges and Minnesota or Michigan state institutions.

Through WITC's many transfer options, Promise Scholarship recipients can utilize this opportunity as a stepping stone to a four-year college or they can be career ready after one or two years. According to WITC's 2016-17 Graduate Survey Results, 93 percent of graduates were hired within six months of graduating with an average yearly salary of $37,818.

Tuition will be covered up to four terms (pending eligibility requirements each term). For more information, prospective students can call 800-243-9482 or visit witc.edu/promise to apply.

Who is eligible for the WITC Promise Scholarship?

• 2019 high school, GED or home schooled graduate

• Apply for admissions to a financial aid eligible program at WITC by April 12, 2019

• Student must be a Wisconsin resident at time of application

• Complete and submit the Free Application for Financial Aid (FAFSA) by April 12, 2019

• Complete and submit WITC Promise Application by April 12, 2019

• Student must meet eligibility requirements for Federal and Wisconsin financial aid

• Complete all program admissions requirements prior to July 1, 2019

• Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $3,500 or lower as determined by information provided on the Free Application for Financial Aid (A student's EFC is an index number of how much financial aid the student is eligible to receive; it is not the amount of money a student will have to pay for college, nor is it the amount of student aid a student will receive.)

• Achieve minimum 2.0 GPA for senior year in high school

• Participate in a free Financial Literacy training program while enrolled at WITC

• Enroll in at least 12 credits per term (exception to minimum credit requirement may apply for certain programs)

• Complete the WITC Foundation Scholarship application for all future terms

WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships. Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success. For information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.