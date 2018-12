The New Richmond Middle School recently hosted its 2018-19 NRMS National Geographic Geography Bee. This year’s winner was Elva Crist, while second place went to Cal Eckardt and third place to Matthew Chrisco. Submitted photo

The New Richmond Middle School recently hosted its 2018-19 NRMS National Geographic Geography Bee. This year’s winner was Elva Crist, while second place went to Cal Eckardt and third place to Matthew Chrisco. Crist participated in the finals three years in a row. Other participants in this year’s competition include: Maggie Heinecke, Nehemiah Zappetta, George Schroeder, Gavin Massey, Luke Stuedemann, Ella Bauer and Andrew Blattner. Submitted photo

