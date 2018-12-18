Paperjack Christmas concerts fill the house

The evening began with an all grades performance of "When the Holidays Come," featuring 10 students playing an assortment of tone chimes.

Byom had all the classes shaking and shimmying but the evening's coolest performance went to the second graders' performance of "Snowman Where'd You go?" Their shades stole the show.

The evening's performances finished just in time for the Domino's Pizza all-you-can-eat dinner buffet.