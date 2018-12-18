Search
    Paperjack Christmas concerts fill the house

    By tlindfors Today at 12:05 p.m.
    According to Paperjack Elementary Choir Director Sara Byom, ukuleles are irresistible to fourth and fifth graders during the holiday season.Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 10
    Paperjack second graders got their cool on for "Snowman Where’d You Go?" Thursday, Dec. 13 at the New Richmond High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 10
    Fourth and fifth graders joined forces on recorders for a rendition of "Fum Fum Fum" at the Paperjack Elementary holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 13 at the New Richmond High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 10
    Soloists Adele Ament, Kamryn Kobs, Annabelle Kruschke and Elsie Kufus shared the stage during the third grade’s performance of "Golden Ribbons, Silver Bows" at the Paperjack Elementary holiday concert, Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 10
    Fourth grade soloist Isaiah Hamdorf lead the choir in "The Holly and The Ivy" at the Paperjack Elementary concert Thursday evening Dec. 13 at the New Richmond High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 10
    Paperjack kindergartners were all smiles singing "Snow is Falling Today" under the direction of Sara Byom at their holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 13 at the New Richmond High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 10
    The Paperjack fifth grade choir added to the holiday spirit with a candlelit performance of "Glow" at the school’s holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 10
    The first graders from Paperjack Elementary took center stage to get the 2018 holiday concert started with their rendition of "If I Were a Reindeer." Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 10
    Paperjack Elementary kindergartners owned the stage with their production of "Snowman Jump" during their holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 13 at the New Richmond High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    Paperjack Elementary kindergarten, first grade and second grade classes under the direction of Sara Byom joined voices in the finale "Christmas Jubilation" Thursday night, Dec. 13, at the New Richmond High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 10

    On an evening that found every available spot in the New Richmond High School parking lots full, you could bet many of those passengers were part of the standing room only audience in the auditorium for the Paperjack Elementary holiday concert featuring the third, fourth and fifth grade choirs under the direction of Sara Byom.

    The evening began with an all grades performance of "When the Holidays Come," featuring 10 students playing an assortment of tone chimes.

    Byom had all the classes shaking and shimmying but the evening's coolest performance went to the second graders' performance of "Snowman Where'd You go?" Their shades stole the show.

    The evening's performances finished just in time for the Domino's Pizza all-you-can-eat dinner buffet.

