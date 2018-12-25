SMS Math Counts teams compete at NRMS event

The seventh and eighth grade Math-lets from Somerset Middle School participated in a Math Counts competition in New Richmond on Nov. 28. Taking second place as an individual in the competition at the eighth grade level was Breck Weldon. Both the eighth grade team — including Caeden Kreibich, Jordan Walters, Marissa German and Jaiden Kohler — and seventh grade team — including Ella Reese, Jenna Peper, Hailey Settem and Julia Hills — placed second in the competition. Submitted photo