"Your participation rate of 18 percent is really exactly what we want to see. You typically see a 17-19 percent participation rate. Once we hit 400 people taking the survey, the data isn't really going to wiggle a whole lot," said School Perceptions Project Manager and Strategic Communications Specialist Sue Peterson. "We want to make sure those people in the age range of 56-64 and 65-plus are represented because those are the folks that show up at the polls. They are usually less connected to the school district."

Operational referendum

Overall, 68 percent of respondents said they would support a $1 million operational referendum to maintain current programs and services (representing an estimated tax increase of $33 for each $100,000 of property value). Of those respondents, 47 percent of the non-parents/non-staff sub-group answered yes, with 12 percent undecided and 20 percent answering no.

"The reason we break this down is that that 68 percent is over represented of parents and staff. We have more parents and staff responding to the survey than what would statistically happen in an election," Peterson said. "We really have that 47 percent makes up 75 percent of the folks at the polls. Once we see that number is leaning near 50 percent and you have strong support from your parents (which makes up 25 percent of voters), we can tell you with a high degree of certainty that this question would have success at the polls."

In total, 659 survey recipients responded to the survey, with 37 percent of respondents being 36 to 45 year old; 24 percent were in 46 to 55 years old; 14 percent were in 26 to 35 years; 13 percent were in the 65-plus age range; 12 percent were 56 to 64 years old; and .48 percent were 18 to 25 years old.

According to Peterson, parents make up 25 percent of the people at the polls; 59 percent of people who completed the survey had school-aged kids. A total of 19 percent of respondents were employees of the school district. The final group Peterson highlighted were the non-parent (non-staff) respondents, which usually make up 75 percent of the people at the polls.

"We want to know what your employees think, although they make up less than 1 percent. They still have an important role to play within your community. That is because your community members aren't calling Mark (Bezek, superintendent), they are asking your employees," Peterson said. "So we want to make sure we know the voice of your employees."

Capital referendum

The second referendum question the district asked about in its survey was whether the community would support a $28.6 million capital referendum to fund the recommended base plan. If passed, the referendum would represent an estimated tax increase of $29 for each $100,000 of property value. School Perceptions found that 64 percent of respondents said they would support the base plan, with 24 percent answering no and 12 percent saying they were undecided

"What we've found is that a third of undecided voters will move to a yes with some additional education, with two-thirds just being too polite to tell us no right away and those likely won't move to a yes," Peterson said. "In that sense, we can say we will pick up another 4 percent of all survey respondents, so we'd have about 68 percent in support."

Given those assumptions, Peterson said, of those responding either "Definitely yes" and "Probably yes" would come to about 50.25 percent in support of the referendum. If one-third of undecided votes were to change their vote to yes, that number would increase to 54.25 percent.

When it came to the all-in option that was presented in the survey — a $46.6 million capital referendum that provides funding for all of the projects identified in the survey — 50 percent of all residents said yes, while 37 percent said no. However, a total of 64 percent of the non-parent (non-staff) respondents said they would not support the all-in capital referendum. If it were to pass, the capital referendum would represent a tax increase of $138 for each $100,000 of property value over the current levels.

"We need the non-parent (non-staff) person to be at a 43 or 44 percent in support in order to see success with a project. So we know at this point that moving a referendum question forward that includes all of those would likely not have success," Peterson said.

Other survey results

• Add gym space: Would you support a referendum that includes $3.6 million in funding to add gym and support space? Representing an additional tax increase of $21 for each $100,000 of property value. A total of 44 percent survey respondents said yes, while 41 percent said no.

• Build an auditorium: Would you support a referendum that includes $12 million in funding to build an auditorium and support spaces? Representing an additional tax increase of $73 for each $100,000 of property value. Fifty percent of respondents said they would support the auditorium, with 36 percent answering no.

• Update outdoor athletic spaces: Would you support a referendum that provides up to $2.4 million in funding to update the outdoor athletic spaces? Representing an additional tax increase of $15 for each $100,000 of property value. A total of 48 percent of all respondents said yes, while 40 percent said no.

Discussion

Following the presentation, the school board asked Peterson what she would suggest to gain support for those items that didn't have support in the survey.

"We know you can only have two questions on your ballot, which you have support for your operational referendum and your base plan questions. For the other items, I don't think they are no's I think they are just not yets. So now it is a matter of letting those folks know why those things are important," Peterson said. "You need to continue to educate your general community on those needs."

Bezek asked Peterson if there would be any leeway for tweaking anything that is in the base plan or the numbers with the operational question.

"We've created a story and we want to stick to our story. You are going to have success with two of the questions you have asked. I wouldn't increase that a whole lot. The reality is ... you are going to be adding over $60 per $100,000. I think you stick to your numbers and not increase it at this point," Peterson said. "Your needs might end up being greater than that, they always are, but you have to pass what you can pass. You've asked your community for feedback, so it is super critical that you listen to what they told you."

According to the board, the subject of what questions and how they will be worded will be discussed at the Jan. 7 work session meeting since the referendum questions must be finalized by Jan. 18 for the spring election.

School Perceptions' survey results presentation should be on the school's website in the coming days.