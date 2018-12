1 / 7

Somerset kindergarteners stuck big red noses on their face to sing “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” during their annual program on Thursday, Dec. 20. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7

The kindergarteners opened their annual program with a folk dance to show how well they can listen and follow directions. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

A pair of Christmas elves helped the kindergarteners navigate their holiday program on Thursday, Dec. 20. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7

“Blitzen’s Boogie” was a big hit for the Somerset kindergarteners because it allowed them to show off their dance moves during their annual program. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7

The kindergarteners show how big Santa Claus’s belly is while singing “Up on the Housetop” at their holiday concert. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7